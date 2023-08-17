Purpose of the Commission

Develop and adopt a new design for the official state flag and the official state seal no later than January 1, 2024.

The Commission shall develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag. The designs must accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities. Symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design. The Commission may solicit and secure the voluntary service and aid of vexillologists and other persons who have either technical or artistic skill in flag construction and design, or the design of official seals, to assist in the work. The Commission must also solicit public feedback and suggestions to inform its work. The Commission shall certify its adopted designs in a report to the legislature and governor no later than January 1, 2024. The Commission's report must describe the symbols and other meanings incorporated in the design.

Minnesota Historical Society is providing administrative support to the State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC).

Full text of enabling legislation: Laws of Minnesota, 2023, Chapter 62, Article 2, Section 118. Revisor of Statutes Link