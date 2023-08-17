Purpose of the Commission
Develop and adopt a new design for the official state flag and the official state seal no later than January 1, 2024.
The Commission shall develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag. The designs must accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities. Symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design. The Commission may solicit and secure the voluntary service and aid of vexillologists and other persons who have either technical or artistic skill in flag construction and design, or the design of official seals, to assist in the work. The Commission must also solicit public feedback and suggestions to inform its work. The Commission shall certify its adopted designs in a report to the legislature and governor no later than January 1, 2024. The Commission's report must describe the symbols and other meanings incorporated in the design.
Minnesota Historical Society is providing administrative support to the State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC).
Full text of enabling legislation: Laws of Minnesota, 2023, Chapter 62, Article 2, Section 118. Revisor of Statutes Link
On November 21, 2023, the State Emblems Redesign Commission selected the following flag and seal submissions as the finalists (click links to view and comment):
More than 2,600 designs were submitted for the new Minnesota state flag and seal during the public submission period that ended on October 30, 2023. View qualifying submissions through the links below.
Meetings & Recordings
The State Emblems Redesign Commission meets Tuesdays, from 9:00am to 10:30am
Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Zoom]
SERC: Nov. 28 Mtg.
Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 1:00pm to 5:00pm; 5:00pm to 9:00pm AGENDA
Location: Hybrid Meeting - Room 1200 in the Minnesota Senate Building 95 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55155 [Meeting Notes] (YouTube)
SERC: Nov. 21 Mtg.
Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes] (YouTube)
SERC: Nov. 14 Mtg.
Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes] (YouTube)
SERC: Nov. 7 Mtg.
Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes] (Part 1, Part 2 on YouTube)
SERC: Oct. 31 Mtg.
Documents shared in meeting:
Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes] (YouTube)
SERC: Oct. 24 Mtg.
Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes] (YouTube)
SERC: Oct. 17 Mtg.
Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes] (YouTube)
SERC: Oct. 10 Mtg.
Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes]
SERC: Oct. 3 Mtg. Meeting Recording (Part 1, Part 2 on YouTube)
Documents shared in meeting:
Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 9:00am to 10:30am AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes]
SERC: Sept. 26 Mtg. Meeting Recording (YouTube)
Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 3:00pm to 4:30pm. AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes]
SERC: Sept. 20 Mtg. Meeting Recording (YouTube)
Documents shared in meeting:
Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 12:00pm to 1:30pm. AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes]
SERC: Sept. 12 Mtg. Meeting Recording (YouTube)
Documents shared in meeting:
Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 10:30am to 12:00pm. AGENDA
Location: Virtual Meeting [Meeting Notes]
SERC kick-off meeting. Meeting recording (YouTube)
Commission Members
VOTING MEMBERS (NAME, APPOINTING AUTHORITY)
- Dr. Kate Beane, Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board (CAAPB)
- Shelley Buck, Governor - General Member of the Public
- Luis Fitch, Council on Latino Affairs
- Anita Gaul, Governor - General Member of the Public
- Michael Harralson, Governor - General Member of the Public
- Kim Jackson, Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans
- Robert 'Deuce' Larsen, Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC) - Dakota Community
- Denise Mazone, Council on Minnesotans of African Heritage
- Lauren Bennett McGinty, Explore Minnesota Tourism
- Philip McKenzie, Minnesota State Arts Board
- Steve Simon, Minnesota Secretary of State
- Kent Whitworth, Minnesota Historical Society
- Aaron Wittnebel, Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC) - Ojibwe Community
NON-VOTING MEMBERS (NAME, APPOINTING AUTHORITY)
- Senator Steve Drazkowski, Minnesota Senate - Member of the Minority
- Rep. Mike Freiberg, Minnesota House of Representatives - Member of the Majority
- Senator Mary Kunesh, Minnesota Senate - Member of the Majority
- Rep. Bjorn Olson, Minnesota House of Representatives - Member of the Minority
ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT
- Lindsey Dyer, Minnesota Historical Society
- David Kelliher, Minnesota Historical Society
Resources for Educators
Teaching Activity + Accompanying Slideshow created by Commission Vice Chair Dr. Anita Gaul
This activity fits under the MN Social Studies Citizenship and Government Substrand 2 (Civic Values and Principles of Democracy), Standard 2: The civic identity of the United States (or, in this case, the state of Minnesota) is shaped by historical figures, places and events, and by key foundational documents and other symbolically important artifacts (in this case, the state flag and seal).
Background Resources
Current State Flag, Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Current State Seal, Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Ted Kaye, ""Good" Flag, "Bad" Flag How to Design a Great Flag", North American Vexillological Association.
William Convery, “Minnesota State Seal”, MNOpedia, September 20, 2023.
The Great Seal of Minnesota was created by men who tied their fortunes to the progress (as they defined it) and settlement of the state, often at the expense of Native Americans. Since the late 1960s, critics of the seal have argued that its imagery reflects an anti-Native American bias. Recent calls to change the seal’s design have sparked new conversations about the symbols that best represent...
William Convery, “Minnesota State Flag”, MNOpedia, August 2, 2023.
What good is a state flag? According to flag expert Lee Herold of Rochester, Minnesota, a good flag creates a distinctive brand. Ideally, Minnesota’s flag should also create unity, representing our state’s values everywhere it flies. But this has not always been the case. The people of Minnesota have altered their state flag’s design in the past to meet changing needs. They are continuing to do so today…
Mitch Smith and Sarah Almukhtar, “How States Are Threading the Needle on Flag Design”, New York Times, August 17, 2023.
For more than a century, Utah’s flag has paid homage to the state’s founding settlers: the sego lilies they subsisted on when food was scarce, a beehive symbolizing their communal spirit. From a distance, though, it looks a lot like several other state flags that also feature a seal on a blue background…